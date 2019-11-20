OVO: Neues Album

Das italienische Duo OVO wird am 07.02.2020 sein zehntes Studioalbum mit dem Namen "Miasma" veröffentlichen. Für diese Veröffentlichung haben die beiden einen Plattenvertrag mit Artoffact Records unterschrieben, die neben GOLD auch FRONT LINE ASSEMBLY unter Vertrag haben.



Der Song 'Mary Die' liefert bereits einen Vorgeschmack. Er ist via Bandcamp.com verfügbar. Dort kann das neue Album auch bereits vorbestellt werden.



Bruno Dorella sagt zu dem neuen Album: "A contagious miasma, coming from the most remote swamps, is surrounding cities and villages. It can be an alien disease, like in a sci-fi movie, or it can be some deeper fear caused by whoever wants to control us, like in real life. Freaks, queers and outsiders will be the first ones to realize and fight it. But still: expect mutations. We are trying to represent how close science-fiction and reality are nowadays, and how close to us the miasma really is..."



Das Artwork des Albums stammt vom Tattoo-Artist Michael Servadio.



Live ist die Band im kommenden Jahr zu folgenden Terminen zu erleben:

Feb 13 - Bologna, IT @ Freakout Club

Feb 14 - Pescara, IT @ Scum

Feb 15 - Roma, IT @ Klang

Feb 22 - Busto Arsizio, IT @ Circolo Gagarin

Mar 6 - Torino, IT @ Blah Blah

Mar 8 - Toulouse, IT @ Les Pavillons Sauvages

Mar 10 - Nantes, FR @ La Scène Michelet

Mar 11 - Bruxelles, BE @ Magasin 4

Mar 13 - Freiburg, DE @ Slow Club

Mar 16 - Berlin, DE @ Schokoladen

Mar 17 - Gdansk, PL @ B90

Mar 20 - Linz, AT @ Kapu

Mar 21 - Ljublijana, SI @ Klub Gromka

