OVO: Neues Album "Miasma" erscheint im kommenden Jahr
Das italienische Duo OVO wird am 07.02.2020 sein zehntes Studioalbum mit dem Namen "Miasma" veröffentlichen. Für diese Veröffentlichung haben die beiden einen Plattenvertrag mit Artoffact Records unterschrieben, die neben GOLD auch FRONT LINE ASSEMBLY unter Vertrag haben.
Der Song 'Mary Die' liefert bereits einen Vorgeschmack. Er ist via Bandcamp.com verfügbar. Dort kann das neue Album auch bereits vorbestellt werden.
Bruno Dorella sagt zu dem neuen Album: "A contagious miasma, coming from the most remote swamps, is surrounding cities and villages. It can be an alien disease, like in a sci-fi movie, or it can be some deeper fear caused by whoever wants to control us, like in real life. Freaks, queers and outsiders will be the first ones to realize and fight it. But still: expect mutations. We are trying to represent how close science-fiction and reality are nowadays, and how close to us the miasma really is..."
Das Artwork des Albums stammt vom Tattoo-Artist Michael Servadio.
Live ist die Band im kommenden Jahr zu folgenden Terminen zu erleben:
Feb 13 - Bologna, IT @ Freakout Club
Feb 14 - Pescara, IT @ Scum
Feb 15 - Roma, IT @ Klang
Feb 22 - Busto Arsizio, IT @ Circolo Gagarin
Mar 6 - Torino, IT @ Blah Blah
Mar 8 - Toulouse, IT @ Les Pavillons Sauvages
Mar 10 - Nantes, FR @ La Scène Michelet
Mar 11 - Bruxelles, BE @ Magasin 4
Mar 13 - Freiburg, DE @ Slow Club
Mar 16 - Berlin, DE @ Schokoladen
Mar 17 - Gdansk, PL @ B90
Mar 20 - Linz, AT @ Kapu
Mar 21 - Ljublijana, SI @ Klub Gromka
