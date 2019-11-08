OZZY OSBOURNE mit neuem Song 'Under The Graveyard'

Bald zehn Jahre ist es her, dass OZZY OSBOURNE uns mit neuer Musik verwöhnt hat, doch nun ist die Trockenzeit vorbei: Nächstes Jahr soll ein noch unbetiteltes neues Studioalbum kommen, und bereits jetzt gibt es mit 'Under The Graveyard' einen neuen Song auf YouTube zu hören. Der Song präsentiert sich von der Grundstimmung her vorwiegend ruhig, aber auch vielseitig und mit einem interessanten Gitarrensound. Doch hört selbst...

Ozzy Osbourne teased the release of a new song yesterday (Thursday), just weeks after revealing that a recent collaboration with Post Malone inspired his new album. “Under the Graveyard,” the first single off his unnamed new record ends a nearly 10-year drought of new music dating back to the release of 2010’s Scream.

“Under the Graveyard” is a non-traditional song for Ozzy and the newfound influence presents itself in the genre-hopping arrangement. Fuzz-drenched lead guitars, romping bass lines and alt-rock undertones make this one hard to define. The frontman’s performance is strong and reflective, admitting past mistakes while exposing vulnerability and inner conflict.

Listen to “Under the Graveyard” toward the bottom of the page.

The new record is expected to arrive sometime in 2020. The material came quickly following Ozzy’s guest appearance on Post Malone’s “Take What You Want” and an album announcement came without any forewarning that something was in the works.

Details will later surface as to who was involved in the writing process, but what we do know is that the sessions did not involve guitarist Zakk Wylde, who remains in Ozzy’s live lineup.

Fans are hopeful Ozzy will soon fully recovered from a fall at home, which resulted in metal rods being dislodged in his body.

The injury led to the rescheduling of multiple legs of his farewell tour and he most recent postponement came in October, when a string of European dates booked for next year had to be pushed back. The singer insisted he has every intention of playing more shows and assured everyone, “I’m not dying.” We wish all the power and strength to Ozzy as he works toward getting back to the stage.