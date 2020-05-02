PANDRADOR: Neue Single 'Tiwaz' veröffentlicht

Die polnische Death-Metal-Band PANDRADOR hat mit 'Tiwaz' eine neue Single veröffentlicht. Das Stück wird auf dem Debüt-Album "Ov Rituals, Ov Ancestors, Ov Destiny" zu finden sein, welches am 19.06.2020 erscheinen wird.



Der Bandchef Bard sagt zur Single: "'Tiwaz' is a song that contains the majority of our philosophy behind the Norse Mythology. I can say that the whole single says "You need the sacrifices to become stronger". However, every sacrifice, every decision has the bad side – consequences. One of the values that is being skipped by today’s world is to be consistent in your actions. That’s one of the values we’re fighting for the most. Also - a true value given to us by the Gods."

Quelle: Focusion Redakteur: Swen Reuter Tags: pandrador tiwaz ov rituals ov ancestors ov destiny