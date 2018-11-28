PETER BALTES steigt bei ACCEPT aus!

Diese News kommt äußerst überraschend, ist doch das Duo Baltes/Hoffmann als eigentlich unzertrennliche treibende Kraft hinter ACCEPT bekannt! Wie PETER BALTES jetzt allerdings. über seine Facebookseite mitteilt, hat er ACCEPT verlassen. Hier sein Statement im O-Ton:



"To all Accept fans:

I hereby like to announce my departure as Bassplayer from ACCEPT.

I have been with the band from the very beginning. Many of you have been there as well.

I like to thank you all for the great years we shared together.

Keep it Metal.

Peter"



Auf der offiziellen ACCEPT Facebookseite äußert man sich dazu wie folgt:



"We are all heart broken ! Peter needed a change in his life and we wish him all the best. He will always be part of the ACCEPT Family and to honor his tribute to music history, we should all wish him well. Gaby, Wolf,Mark, Uwe & Christopher ...in deed ACCEPT WILL KEEP IT METAL !"













