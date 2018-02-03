PHIL LANZON auf Solopfaden
PHIL LANZON, Keyboarder von URIA HEEP wandelt auf Solopfaden. Am 23.02.2018 erscheint sein erstes Solo-Werk mit dem Titel "If You Think I'm Crazy".
Die Scheibe enthält die folgenden Titel:
1. Mind Over Matter
2. Kelly Gang
3. I Knew I Was Dreaming
4. I Saw Two Englands
5. Step Overture (instrumental)
6. Lover’s Highway
7. Donna & Joe
8. Carolin
9. The Bells
10. Forest
PHIL LANZON ist aber nicht allein, sondern hat sich ein paar namhafte Mitstreiter ins Boot geholt.
Richard Cottle - Arrangeur, Orchester, Keyboard (Charlie, Keats, Alan Parsons Project, John Parr)
Craig Blundell - Drums (Steven Wilson, Frost, Pendragon)
Laurence Cottle - Bass (Van Morrison, Alan Parsons Project, Black Sabbath)
John Mitchell - Lead Guitar, Lead Vocals (Arena, Frost, Kino, It Bites)
James Graydon - Acoustic Guitar (Frankie Miller)
