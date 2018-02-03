PHIL LANZON auf Solopfaden

PHIL LANZON, Keyboarder von URIA HEEP wandelt auf Solopfaden. Am 23.02.2018 erscheint sein erstes Solo-Werk mit dem Titel "If You Think I'm Crazy".

Die Scheibe enthält die folgenden Titel:

1. Mind Over Matter

2. Kelly Gang

3. I Knew I Was Dreaming

4. I Saw Two Englands

5. Step Overture (instrumental)

6. Lover’s Highway

7. Donna & Joe

8. Carolin

9. The Bells

10. Forest

PHIL LANZON ist aber nicht allein, sondern hat sich ein paar namhafte Mitstreiter ins Boot geholt.

Richard Cottle - Arrangeur, Orchester, Keyboard (Charlie, Keats, Alan Parsons Project, John Parr)

Craig Blundell - Drums (Steven Wilson, Frost, Pendragon)

Laurence Cottle - Bass (Van Morrison, Alan Parsons Project, Black Sabbath)

John Mitchell - Lead Guitar, Lead Vocals (Arena, Frost, Kino, It Bites)

James Graydon - Acoustic Guitar (Frankie Miller)