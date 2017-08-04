PREMIERE: Neues Video von KILL PROCEDURE

Am 25.08.2017 erscheint über das Label FC Metal das neue Album einer der bestgehüteten Geheimnisse des US-Power-Metals. KILL PROCEDUREs "Brink Of Destruction" ist tatsächlich schon vor gut zwei Jahren entstanden und war ursprünglich als Nachfolger des WINTERS BANE-Albums "Heart Of A Killer" (1993) gedacht. Veröffentlicht wurde es damals nicht, weil es aus Sicht des Labels musikalisch zu weit vom Debüt entfernt hatte. Erst 2017 erblicken nun die Aufnahmen der Gruppe um Lou St. Paul (v./g.) das Licht der Welt.

Wir freuen uns, in Zusammenarbeit mit Gordeon Music das Lyric-Video zum Titelsong 'Brink Of Destruction' exklusiv zu präsentieren. Oder in Lou St. Pauls Worten:

"We are very excited to have this record released to the fans who have patiently waited for -- lets just say-- “years”. The song "Brink of Destruction" is about being held back and pushed to the point of breaking. This song begins with a crushing guitar riff that the drums and bass drive hard, and is very aggressive vocally. The chorus is very direct and to the point and will have you singing it in your head all day. Breaking down in the middle to produce a heavy laden attitude, and ending with a "fight the world" warning as it fades. Did I mention the solo? Buckle up! It’s got Lou St. Paul all over it. This is the perfect title track, and it pleases me to introduce Kill Procedure’s “Brink Of Destruction” lyric video."

Mit einem Klick bis du beim exklusiven Vidoe von KILL PROCEDURE. Höre JETZT hinein!

Quelle: Gordeon Music Redakteur: Marius Luehring Tags: kill procedure winters bane heart of a killer