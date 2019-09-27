PREMIERE: VINTERSEA mit neuem Video!

Kommentieren

In Zusammenarbeit mit Gordeon Music dürfen wir heute die Deutschlandpremiere zum neuen Musikvideo von VINTERSEA ausrichten. 'Old Ones' heißt der Song vom passenderweise heute bei M-Theory erscheinenden Album "Iluminate". Die Band um Sängerin Avienne Low mischt Melodic-Death- und Black-Metal-Einflüsse mit Post-Metal-Anleihen, was im Ergebnis schlussendlich als progressiv zu bezeichnen ist. Besonders hervor sticht dabei der sehr abwechslungsreiche Gesang Aviennes. Zum neuen Song lassen wir deshalb auch die Frontfrau selbst ein paar Worte verlieren:

"Powerful, crushing, and beautiful - Those are the themes that you will find in both the song and video for VINTERSEA’s 'Old Ones'. It is an anthem about forging your own path in your journey through life despite having the odds stacked against you. 'Old Ones' may welcome you with a sombre, melodic greeting, but it quickly anchors you down into a reality of blistering waves through chugging riffs, intricate drum work, and vocals that tell you the bleak yet hopeful truth."

Das Video findet ihr ab sofort bei YouTube oder aber - noch simpler - direkt hier:

Quelle: Gordeon Music Redakteur: Marius Luehring Tags: vintersea illuminate old ones