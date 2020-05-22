PURTENANCE: Video zum Song 'Under the Pyre of Enlightenment' veröffentlicht

Die finnische Death-Metal-Band PURTENANCE hat ein Lyrik-Video zum Song 'Under The Pyre Of Enlightenment' veröffentlicht. Das Stück wird auf dem vierten Album "Buried Incarnation" enthalten sein, welches am 23.06.2020 via Xtreem Music erscheinen soll.



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. Into the Arctic Gloom

2. Shrouded Vision of Afterlife

3. Under the Pyre of Enlightenment

4. The Malicious Moon

5. Lifeless Profoundity

6. Deathbed Confession

7. Wrapped in Lamentation

8. Dark Womb of Nothingness

9. Burial Secrecy



Das Album wird als CD, 12"LP und im Kassettenformat erscheinen.

