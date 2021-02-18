REALITY GREY: Album im Anmarsch

Die Metalgruppe REALITY GREY aus Italien gibt ihre Absicht bekannt, am 7. Mai ihr neues Album "Beneath The Crown" zu veröffentlichen, das als experimentell und vielsietig angekündigt wird. In den Worten der Band selbst:



"We had the chance to do the pre-production at Divergent Studios, we had as much time as we needed to arrange the album, so we could do more experimentation with our music, with clean vocals, synths, kind of some spacey/soundtrack-like feel, something we wanted to do since 2006, but we didn’t have money/time for that."





Quelle: https://ashermediarelations.com/ Redakteur: Stefan Kayser Tags: reality grey beneath the crown