REVEL IN FLESH veröffentlicht rare Songs
Kommentieren
23.01.2018 | 15:37
REVEL IN FLESH veröffentlicht am 16.03.2018 ein Compilation-Album. Die CD trägt den Namen "Relics Of The Deathkult" und beinhaltet elf rare Songs, die in der Zeit von 2012 bis 2017 aufgenommen wurden und als Split-7"-EPs oder Vinyl-Bonustracks veröffentlicht wurden. Die Tracklist liest sich wie folgt:1. Bonecrusher
2. Corpus Vermis
3. Chant Of Misery
4. Deathkult
5. Phlebotomy - Blood Dripping Healing
6. Nightrealm Ghouls - The Dead Will Walk The Earth
7. The Ending In Fire
8. Casket Ride
9. Pay To Die (Master - Cover)
10. Mutilation (Death - Cover)
11. Deny The Light (Headhunter D.C. - Cover)
