REVEL IN FLESH veröffentlicht rare Songs

REVEL IN FLESH veröffentlicht am 16.03.2018 ein Compilation-Album. Die CD trägt den Namen "Relics Of The Deathkult" und beinhaltet elf rare Songs, die in der Zeit von 2012 bis 2017 aufgenommen wurden und als Split-7"-EPs oder Vinyl-Bonustracks veröffentlicht wurden. Die Tracklist liest sich wie folgt:

1. Bonecrusher2. Corpus Vermis3. Chant Of Misery4. Deathkult5. Phlebotomy - Blood Dripping Healing6. Nightrealm Ghouls - The Dead Will Walk The Earth7. The Ending In Fire8. Casket Ride9. Pay To Die (Master - Cover)10. Mutilation (Death - Cover)11. Deny The Light (Headhunter D.C. - Cover)