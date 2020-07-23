SAINTS OF DEATH mit Textclip
23.07.2020 | 22:27
Das kanadische Metalquartett SAINTS OF DEATH hat zu 'God Can't Help You Now' aus seinem aktuellen Minialbum "Ascend To The Throne" einen Textclip bei YouTube veröffentlicht.
