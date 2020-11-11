SATAN'S FALL: Zweiter Song 'There Will Be Blood' veröffentlicht

Die finnische Heavy-Metal-Band SATAN'S FALL hat mit 'There Will Be Blood' ein zweites Lied ihres Debütalbums "Final Day" veröffentlicht. Zuvor wurde bereits der Song 'Juggernaut' herausgebracht. Das Album wird auf CD am 11.12.2020 via High Roller Records veröffentlicht. Eine Vinyl-Version soll ab 22.01.2021 erhältlich sein.



Bassist Joni Petander sagt zum neuen Song: "'There Will be Blood' takes the listener back to the 1960s and the misty streets of divided Berlin, where the sirens wail as the hunter and prey are on the move – once again. Drawing from arms race and merciless predation, the song paints a portrait of two opposing powers whose stories are destined to merge into one in a nocturnal scenery."



1. Forever Blind

2. Madness (Finds a Way)

3. They Come Alive

4. Retribution

5. Juggernaut

6. There Will be Blood

7. The Flamekeeper

8. Final Day

