SCARDUST bringt Prog Metal Debüt erneut
Am 24. Mai wird das Debüt "Sands of Time", das es vorher schon als Eigenveröffentlichung gegeben hat, der israelischen Band über M-Theory Records erscheinen. Hier ist schon einmal das Video zum Titelsong: Youtube.
Als Gäste werden Musiker von CYTHRA und ORPHANED LAND mitwirken und die Neuauflage wird mit dem Bonustrack 'Mist' einen Mehrwert bieten, in der Vinylauflage wird sogar die ganze EP "Shadow" als Bonus dabei sein. Hier die Trackliste der CD:
Sands of Time Act I: Overture
Sands of Time Act II: Eyes of Agony
Sands of Time Act III: Dials
Sands of Time Act IV: Hourglass
Sands of Time Act V: Sands of Time
Arrowhead
Out of Strong Came Sweetness (feat. Kobi Farhi of Orphaned Land)
Queen of Insanity
Blades
Gift Divine (feat. Jake E of Cyhra/ex-Amaranthe)
Mist (acoustic demo) (bonus track)
Statt 'Mist' wird die Doppel-LP ethalten:
Tantibus
Shards, Pt. I – Birds
Shards, Pt. II – Shadow
Shards, Pt. III – Gravity
