SCARDUST bringt Prog Metal Debüt erneut

Am 24. Mai wird das Debüt "Sands of Time", das es vorher schon als Eigenveröffentlichung gegeben hat, der israelischen Band über M-Theory Records erscheinen. Hier ist schon einmal das Video zum Titelsong: Youtube.

Als Gäste werden Musiker von CYTHRA und ORPHANED LAND mitwirken und die Neuauflage wird mit dem Bonustrack 'Mist' einen Mehrwert bieten, in der Vinylauflage wird sogar die ganze EP "Shadow" als Bonus dabei sein. Hier die Trackliste der CD:

Sands of Time Act I: Overture

Sands of Time Act II: Eyes of Agony

Sands of Time Act III: Dials

Sands of Time Act IV: Hourglass

Sands of Time Act V: Sands of Time

Arrowhead

Out of Strong Came Sweetness (feat. Kobi Farhi of Orphaned Land)

Queen of Insanity

Blades

Gift Divine (feat. Jake E of Cyhra/ex-Amaranthe)

Mist (acoustic demo) (bonus track)



Statt 'Mist' wird die Doppel-LP ethalten:

Tantibus

Shards, Pt. I – Birds

Shards, Pt. II – Shadow

Shards, Pt. III – Gravity

Quelle: Grand Sounds PR Redakteur: Frank Jaeger Tags: scardust sands of time