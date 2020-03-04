SCORN mit neuem Clip
04.03.2020 | 23:17
Die kanadische Death-Metal-Band SCORN hat zu 'Dense Mind' ein Gitarren-Playthrough bei YouTube veröffentlicht. Das Stück befindet sich im Original auf ihrem aktuellen Album "A Comedic Tragedy".
