SECRET CHAPTER: Debütalbum "Chapter One" erscheint im Oktober
Die norwegische Band SECRET CHAPTER wird am 18.10.2019 via Crime Records ihr Debütalbum "Chapter One" veröffentlichen. Das Album wird als CD, LP und als digitale Version erhältlich sein. Zu den Songs 'Baptized In Ecstasy' gibt es bereits einen offiziellen Videoclip und zu 'Blaze' ein Lyrik-Video.
Die Tracklist liest sich so:
1. Baptized in Ecstasy
2. Show Me the Road
3. Human Centipede
4. One Night Aint Enough
5. Heavy Metal Love Affair
6. The Great Escape
7. Sin City
8. Introspection
9. Enemy Inside
10. Blaze
11. Heavy Metal Love Affair [Radio Edit] ***
12. Everyone's a Star [TNT Cover] ***
*** CD Bonustrack
