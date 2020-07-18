SEETHER mit neuem Album Ende August!

SEETHER veröffentlicht am 28.08.2020 via Fantasy Records das neue Album "Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum". Zwei Songs wurden bereits veröffentlicht, 'Dangerous' und 'Bruised And Bloodied':

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rPdS8Ij_LuA

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6n80zA4S5xo

Die Tracklist liest sich wie folgt:

01. Dead And Done

02. Bruised And Bloodied

03. Wasteland

04. Dangerous

05. Liar

06. Can't Go Wrong

07. Buried In The Sand

08. Let It Go

09. Failure

10. Beg

11. Drift Away

12. Pride Before The Fall

13. Written In Stone