SEETHER mit neuem Album Ende August!
18.07.2020 | 19:39
SEETHER veröffentlicht am 28.08.2020 via Fantasy Records das neue Album "Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum". Zwei Songs wurden bereits veröffentlicht, 'Dangerous' und 'Bruised And Bloodied':
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rPdS8Ij_LuA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6n80zA4S5xo
Die Tracklist liest sich wie folgt:
01. Dead And Done
02. Bruised And Bloodied
03. Wasteland
04. Dangerous
05. Liar
06. Can't Go Wrong
07. Buried In The Sand
08. Let It Go
09. Failure
10. Beg
11. Drift Away
12. Pride Before The Fall
13. Written In Stone
