SENTIENT HORROR mit neuer EP
18.04.2018 | 12:01
Die amerikanische Death-Metal-Band SENTIENT HORROR hat gerade die neue EP "The Crypts Below" veröffentlicht. Jetzt liefern die Amis ein Lyric-Video zum Opener 'Enter Crypts Below'.
Viel Spaß!
Zuvor wurde bereits ein Video zum Track 'Bled Dry By The Night' veröffentlicht.
