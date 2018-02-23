SHADYGROVE: Debütalbum

Die italienische Band SHADYGROVE wird am 06.04.2018 ihr Debüt "In The Heart of Scarlet Wood" herausbringen.



Die Band besteht aus Mitgliedern von ELVENKING, EVENOIRE und SOUND STORM und ihre Musik sollte Fans von BLACKMORE’S NIGHT und LOREENA MCKENNITT interessant sein.



Sängerin Lisy Stefanoni erklärt: "We love the different styles of folk music and the various approaches of the main musicians. We also love the Celtic music. In the metal genre, folk metal inspires us the most. We listen to bands like Eluveitie, In Extremo, also symphonic projects like Ayreon and The Gentle Storm. Those who love folk-metal will certainly appreciate our songs because we all come from that musical background. We take our fans on a journey to a place where myths are real and there is evidence of the magic forces of our planet. In this world the listener can meet legendary creatures walking into enchanted landscapes or see ancient rituals happening."



Die Tracklist liest sich so:



1. Scarlet Wood (4:37)

2. My Silver Seal (5;56)

3. The Port Of Lisbon (3:42)

4. Eve Of Love (5:30)

5. This Is The Night (5:18)

6. Cydonia (4:39)

7. Northern Lights (5:56)

8. Let The Candle Burn (5:27)

9. Queen Of Amber (6:02)

Quelle: ASHER MEDIA RELATIONS Redakteur: Swen Reuter Tags: shadygrove in the heart of scarlett wood elvenking evenoire sound storm