SILENT SCREAMS Festival Anfang März in Cottbus
18.02.2018 | 13:13
Am 02.03.2018 und 03.03.2018 kommt es in Cottbus zur Neuauflage des Silent Screams Festivals. Hier liegt im Club Zum Faulen August" der Fokus deutlich auf Black Metal und Dark Metal. Und so werden sie spielen:
Freitag, 02.03.2018
23.20 - Ende ELLENDE
22.15 - 23.00 MALLEVS MALEFICARVM
21.10 - 21.55 TEMPLE OF OBLIVION
20.05 - 20.50 LOST LIFE
19.00 - 19.45 TEARS OF FIRE
Samstag,03.03.2018
23.20 - Ende IMPERIUM DEKADENZ
22.15 - 23.00 THYRGRIM
21.10 - 21.55 KRATER
20.05 - 20.50 DEADWOOD
19.00 - 19.45 WERIAN
Wen nun die dunkle Muße ereilt hat, sollte sich beeilen.
