SILENT SCREAMS Festival Anfang März in Cottbus

Am 02.03.2018 und 03.03.2018 kommt es in Cottbus zur Neuauflage des Silent Screams Festivals. Hier liegt im Club Zum Faulen August" der Fokus deutlich auf Black Metal und Dark Metal. Und so werden sie spielen:

Freitag, 02.03.2018

23.20 - Ende ELLENDE

22.15 - 23.00 MALLEVS MALEFICARVM

21.10 - 21.55 TEMPLE OF OBLIVION

20.05 - 20.50 LOST LIFE

19.00 - 19.45 TEARS OF FIRE

Samstag,03.03.2018

23.20 - Ende IMPERIUM DEKADENZ

22.15 - 23.00 THYRGRIM

21.10 - 21.55 KRATER

20.05 - 20.50 DEADWOOD

19.00 - 19.45 WERIAN

Wen nun die dunkle Muße ereilt hat, sollte sich beeilen.