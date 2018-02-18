MYLES KENNEDY: Neues Lyric-Video vom Debüt

Am 09.03.2018 veröffentlicht der ALTER BRIDGE- und SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS-Sänger Myles Kennedy sein erstes Solo-Album "Year Of The Tiger" über Napalm Records. Schaut HIER das neue Lyric-Video 'Devil On The Wall'.

Die Tracklist liest sich folgendermaßen:

01. Year Of The Tiger

02. The Great Beyond

03. Blind Faith

04. Devil On The Wall

05. Ghost of Shangri La

06. Turning Stones

07. Haunted By Design

08. Mother

09. Nothing But A Name

10. Love Can Only Heal

11. Songbird

12. One Fine Day