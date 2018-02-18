MYLES KENNEDY: Neues Lyric-Video vom Debüt
Kommentieren
18.02.2018 | 14:06
01. Year Of The Tiger
Am 09.03.2018 veröffentlicht der ALTER BRIDGE- und SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS-Sänger Myles Kennedy sein erstes Solo-Album "Year Of The Tiger" über Napalm Records. Schaut HIER das neue Lyric-Video 'Devil On The Wall'.
Die Tracklist liest sich folgendermaßen:
01. Year Of The Tiger
02. The Great Beyond
03. Blind Faith
04. Devil On The Wall
05. Ghost of Shangri La
06. Turning Stones
07. Haunted By Design
08. Mother
09. Nothing But A Name
10. Love Can Only Heal
11. Songbird
12. One Fine Day
- Quelle:
- Band
- Redakteur:
- Jakob Ehmke
- Tags:
- myles kennedy year of the tiger slash alter bridge
0 Kommentare