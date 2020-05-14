SINISTER: Neue Single 'Deformation Of The Holy Realm' veröffentlicht
Die niederländische Death-Metal-Band SINISTER hat mit 'Deformation Of The Holy Realm' eine neue Single aus dem neuen, gleichnamigen Album veröffentlicht.
"Deformation Of The Holy Realm" wird am 29.05.2020 via Massacre Records erscheinen. Das Album ist als CD Digipak, limitierte Gatefold Vinyl LP auf schwarzem oder rotem Vinyl sowie digital erhältlich. Die Version auf durchsichtigem Vinyl kann man exklusiv im Onlineshop von Nuclear Blast bestellen.
Das Album wurde von Kristian "Kohle" Kohlmannslehner im Kohlekeller Studio gemischt und gemastert. Für die Gestaltung des Albumartworks ist Alex Tartsus verantwortlich.
Die Tracklist liest sich so:
CD Digipak
1. The Funeral March
2. Deformation Of The Holy Realm
3. Apostles Of The Weak
4. Unbounded Sacrilege
5. Unique Death Experience
6. Scourged By Demons
7. Suffering From Immortal Death
8. Oasis Of Peace - Blood From The Chalice
9. The Ominous Truth
10. Entering The Underworld
Ltd. Gatefold Vinyl LP
Side A
The Funeral March
Deformation Of The Holy Realm
Apostles Of The Weak
Unbounded Sacrilege
Unique Death Experience
Side B
Scourged By Demons
Suffering From Immortal Death
Oasis Of Peace - Blood From The Chalice
The Ominous Truth
Entering The Underworld
Live wird die Band zu folgenden Terminen zu sehen sein:
17.09.2020 CZ Sokolov - Alfa Music Club
18.09.2020 CZ Svitany - Alternative Club Tyjátr
19.09.2020 CZ Ostrava - Barrak Music Club
17.10.2020 GB London - Sublime Terror Fest
14.11.2020 DE Braunschweig - B58
28.11.2020 DE Weibersbraun - Hell Over Aschaffenburg
