SINISTER: Neue Single 'Deformation Of The Holy Realm' veröffentlicht

Die niederländische Death-Metal-Band SINISTER hat mit 'Deformation Of The Holy Realm' eine neue Single aus dem neuen, gleichnamigen Album veröffentlicht.



"Deformation Of The Holy Realm" wird am 29.05.2020 via Massacre Records erscheinen. Das Album ist als CD Digipak, limitierte Gatefold Vinyl LP auf schwarzem oder rotem Vinyl sowie digital erhältlich. Die Version auf durchsichtigem Vinyl kann man exklusiv im Onlineshop von Nuclear Blast bestellen.



Das Album wurde von Kristian "Kohle" Kohlmannslehner im Kohlekeller Studio gemischt und gemastert. Für die Gestaltung des Albumartworks ist Alex Tartsus verantwortlich.



Die Tracklist liest sich so:



CD Digipak

1. The Funeral March

2. Deformation Of The Holy Realm

3. Apostles Of The Weak

4. Unbounded Sacrilege

5. Unique Death Experience

6. Scourged By Demons

7. Suffering From Immortal Death

8. Oasis Of Peace - Blood From The Chalice

9. The Ominous Truth

10. Entering The Underworld



Ltd. Gatefold Vinyl LP



Side A

The Funeral March

Deformation Of The Holy Realm

Apostles Of The Weak

Unbounded Sacrilege

Unique Death Experience



Side B

Scourged By Demons

Suffering From Immortal Death

Oasis Of Peace - Blood From The Chalice

The Ominous Truth

Entering The Underworld



Live wird die Band zu folgenden Terminen zu sehen sein:

17.09.2020 CZ Sokolov - Alfa Music Club

18.09.2020 CZ Svitany - Alternative Club Tyjátr

19.09.2020 CZ Ostrava - Barrak Music Club

17.10.2020 GB London - Sublime Terror Fest

14.11.2020 DE Braunschweig - B58

28.11.2020 DE Weibersbraun - Hell Over Aschaffenburg

