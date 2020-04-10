SINISTHRA: Neue Single 'Closely Guarded Distance' veröffentlicht

Die finnische Band SINISTHRA hat mit 'Closely Guarded Distance' die erste Single aus ihrem neuen Album veröffentlicht. "The Broad And Beaten Way" wird am 15.05.2020 via Rockshots Records erscheinen. Wem beim Song die Stimme bekannt vorkommen sollte, hier steht Tomi Joutsen (AMORHIS) am Mikrofon.



Zum neuen Song sagt die Band: "'Closely Guarded Distance' is the centrepiece of the album and probably the hardest to digest of the whole lot. So we chose it as the first "single". It's some 13 minutes long, divided into three parts. The first phase is the courting, the second phase is the fulfillment and the final phase is aftermath. Musically it's an amalgamation of several half- finished and half- discarded songs we had lying around. I think it represents what Sinisthra is about, with all our main ingredients neatly distilled into one song."



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. Eterne (4:19)

2. Closely Guarded Distance (13:10)

3. Halfway To Somewhere Else (7:43)

4. Morning Frail (5:56)

5. Safe In The Arms of The Everlasting Now (7:26)

6. Ephemeral (4:05)

