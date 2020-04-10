OLD CORPSE ROAD: Details zum neuen Album

Die britische Band OLD CORPSE ROAD wird am 15.05.2020 via Trollzorn Records ihr drittes Album veröffentlichen. Nun wurde zu "On Ghastly Shores Lays The Wreckage Of Our Lore" das Cover und die Tracklist veröffentlicht. Der erste Song soll noch im April erscheinen. Das Artwork stammt von Kate Van Suddese.



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. Ghastly Shores Lays the Wreckage of Our Lore

2. Harbingers of Death (Voices in the Tempest)

3. Black Ship

4. Sea Fire

5. As Waves Devour Their Carcasses

6. Demons of the Farne

7. The Ghosts of the Ruinous Dunstanburgh Castle

8. WaterLore

