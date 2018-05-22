SINSAENUM mit neuem Stoff!
22.05.2018 | 17:37
SINSAENUM hat heute das neue Album "Repulsion For Humanity" angekündigt. Die Scheibe wird am 10.08.2018 erscheinen. Als kleinen Appetizer haben Joey Jordison und Frédéric Leclercq jetzt ein Video zu dem Song 'Final Resolve' online gestellt. Seht selbst:
