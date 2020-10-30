SITHLORD - Sci-Fi Thrash Metal aus Melbourne

Die Australier SITHLORD bezeichenen ihren Stil als Sci-Fi Thrash Metal. Die aus Melbourne stammende Formation hat nun den Titeltrack ihres neuen Albums "From Out Of The Darkness" veröffentlicht.

May the thrash be with you!

Tracklist

01. Next In Line

02 Rebel Scum

03. From Out Of The Darkness

04. The Alliance Of Hate

05. The Accursed

06. Siths Revenge

07. The Return To Godless Times

08. Dead By Dawn

Saundies - Guitar/Vocals

Adrian Willis - Guitar

Jamael Rojo - Bass

Lee Mountney - Drums