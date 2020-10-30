SITHLORD - Sci-Fi Thrash Metal aus Melbourne
Kommentieren
30.10.2020 | 12:00
Tracklist
Die Australier SITHLORD bezeichenen ihren Stil als Sci-Fi Thrash Metal. Die aus Melbourne stammende Formation hat nun den Titeltrack ihres neuen Albums "From Out Of The Darkness" veröffentlicht.
May the thrash be with you!
Tracklist
01. Next In Line
02 Rebel Scum
03. From Out Of The Darkness
04. The Alliance Of Hate
05. The Accursed
06. Siths Revenge
07. The Return To Godless Times
08. Dead By Dawn
Saundies - Guitar/Vocals
Adrian Willis - Guitar
Jamael Rojo - Bass
Lee Mountney - Drums
- Quelle:
- Black Roos Entertainment
- Redakteur:
- Frank Wilkens
- Tags:
- sithlord thrash australien
0 Kommentare