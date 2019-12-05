SLEEPWRAITH: Infos zum neuen Album

Die kanadische Metalgruppe SLEEPWRAITH teilt zu ihrem neuen Album "Day Terrors", das am 17. Januar 2020 erscheinen soll, Cover und Trackliste mit. Außerdem steht bei YouTube ein Audioclip von 'The Apelion Complex' zur Verfügung.

1. The Aphelion Complex (6:16)

2. Transorbital Decay (4:08)

3. Anamnesis (7:19)

4. Burial Plot (4:26)

5. Biomite (4:36)

6. Sol (5:09)

7. Carnival Dread (5:19)

8. A Demon’s Pawn and The Abyss (4:54)

9. The Vile, Raptured (1:58)

10. The Vile Raptured (4:49)

11. Dystory (6:04)