Dritter Clip von PYRAMIDS ON MARS online
05.12.2019 | 22:49
Zu 'Nacht Waffen' von seinem neuen Album "Edge Of The Black" hat das Instrumentalrock-Projekt PYRAMIDS ON MARS einen Audioclip bei YouTube veröffentlicht.
- Quelle:
- https://ashermediarelations.com/
- Redakteur:
- Stefan Kayser
- Tags:
- pyramids on mars nacht waffen edge of the black
