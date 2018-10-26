SLIPKNOT kommt 2019 auf Europatour!
Die Maskenmänner aus Iowa haben eine Europatour für den Sommer 2019 angekündigt:
Jun. 07-09 - Nuremburg, Rock Im Park, Germany
Jun. 07-09 - Nürburg, Rock Am Ring, Germany
Jun. 13-15 - Nickelsdorf, Novarock, Austria
Jun. 13-16 - Interlaken, Greenfield, Switzerland
Jun. 14-16 - Derby, Download Festival, UK
Jun. 17 - Leipzig, Arena, Germany
Jun. 18 - Hannover, TUI Arena, Germany
Jun. 19-22 - Copenhagen, Copenhell, Denmark
Jun. 21-23 - Dessel, Graspop, Belgium
Jun. 25-26 - Kraków, Mystic Festival, Poland
Jun. 27 - Bologna, Sonic Park, Italy
Jun. 28-30 - Madrid, Download Festival, Spain
Jul. 01 - Nîmes, Amphitheatre Nîmes, France
Jul. 03-06 - Lisbon, VOA, Portugal
Jul. 04-05 - Viveiro, Resurrection Festival, Spain
