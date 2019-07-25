SLIPKNOT mit neuem Song + Video 'Solway Firth'!
Wie berichtet, veröffentlicht SLIPKNOT am 09.08.2019 das neue Album "We Are Not Your Kind". Nachdem bereits Ende Mai der neue Song 'Unsainted' veröffentlicht wurde, gibt es jetzt mit 'Solway Firth' Nachschlag:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V3ADK6gsDGg
Die Tracklist liest sich wie folgt:
01. Insert Coin
02. Unsainted
03. Birth Of The Cruel
04. Death Because Of Death
05. Nero Forte
06. Critical Darling
07. Liar's Funeral
08. Red Flag
09. What's Next
10. Spiders
11. Orphan
12. My Pain
13. Not Long For This World
14. Solway Firth
