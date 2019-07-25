SLIPKNOT mit neuem Song + Video 'Solway Firth'!

Wie berichtet, veröffentlicht SLIPKNOT am 09.08.2019 das neue Album "We Are Not Your Kind". Nachdem bereits Ende Mai der neue Song 'Unsainted' veröffentlicht wurde, gibt es jetzt mit 'Solway Firth' Nachschlag:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V3ADK6gsDGg

Die Tracklist liest sich wie folgt:

01. Insert Coin

02. Unsainted

03. Birth Of The Cruel

04. Death Because Of Death

05. Nero Forte

06. Critical Darling

07. Liar's Funeral

08. Red Flag

09. What's Next

10. Spiders

11. Orphan

12. My Pain

13. Not Long For This World

14. Solway Firth