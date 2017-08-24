SNOWY WHITE: Neues Album kommt im Oktober

Nicht einmal ein Jahr nach dem letzten Album "Released" veröffentlicht Gitarren-Ikone SNOWY WHITE (diesmal wieder unter dem Banner SNOWY WHITE AND THE WHITE FLAMES) mit "Reunited..." am 6. Oktober einen neuen Longplayer.

Der aus dem britischen Barnstaple stammende Sechssaiten-Artist, der bereits mit renommierten Bands und Künstlern wie PINK FLOYD, ROGER WATERS und THIN LIZZY spielte, versammelte dafür einige seiner Freunde in seinem Heimstudio und nahm die dabei entstandenen elf Songs auf. Daher ist das Teil auch sehr vielfältig ausgefallen und enthält neben bluesigen Nummern sowohl satte Rocker, aber auch Balladen und sogar Latin Groove-hältiges Material.

Snowy selbst lässt uns wissen, wie es dazu kam:

"When I play music with friends that I respect and admire, both as players and as people, either doing live shows or in a recording environment, I feel that I'm exactly where I want to be. I feel at home. It's been a year or two since I last got together with the musicians who appear on this new album, called, for obvious reasons, "Reunited...". We had a great time working together again and I'm very happy with the way they interpreted my ideas, helping me evolve the songs from the simple outlines that I took into the studio into complete pieces of music. So I would like to thank my friends Kuma Harada, Max Middleton, Walter Latupeirissa, Juan van Emmerloot and Richard Bailey for adding their good vibes to the sessions. I feel very honoured that my music was transformed and improved by these fine musicians, and I consider myself very lucky to have had the opportunity to work with them once again. Because of them, recording 'Reunited...' was a lot of fun and has created yet another store of good memories, and, for me, that's what it's all about."

Wer sich selbst einen Einblick in die Studiotätigkeiten gönnen mag, sollte sich den diesbezüglich verfügbaren Trailer ansehen:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3pCC_PfvRdQ&feature=youtu.be

