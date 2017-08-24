SONS OF APOLLO zelebrieren eine

Ich glaube, das darf man dann wohl mal eine All-Star-Band nennen. SONS OF APOLLO ist das Projekt dieser Musiker: die ex-DREAM THEATER-Mannen Mike Portnoy und Derek Sherinian, Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (ex-GUNS N’ ROSES), Billy Sheehan (THE WINERY DOGS, MR.BIG, DAVID LEE ROTH) und Jeff Scott Soto (ex-JOURNEY, ex-YNGWIE MALMSTEEN'S RISING FORCE). Diese coole Posse wird am 20. Oktober besagtes Album über Inside Out Music als 2CD Mediabook, Gatefold 2LP Vinyl + CD, Standard Jewelcase CD und als Digital Download veröffentlicht werden und kann bereits vorbestellt werden im Inside Out Shop. Die Trackliste lautet wie folgt:

01. God of The Sun (11:11)

02. Coming Home (04:23)

03. Signs of The Time (06:40)

04. Labyrinth (09:11)

05. Alive (05:10)

06. Lost In Oblivion (04:38)

07. Figaro's Whore (01:00)

08. Divine Addiction (04:48)

09. Opus Maximus (10:37)

Einen Video-Teaser gibt es ebenfalls bereits, und das klingt mal echt gut: Youtube.

und noch besser sogar einen kompletten Song, nämlich 'Signs Of The Time': Youtube.

Und zu guter Letzt gibt es noch ein (englischsprachiges) Interview mit der ganzen Band. Hier ist Teil 1: Youtube.