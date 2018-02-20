SONS OF APOLLO – Video und Tourdaten

SONS OF APOLLO besteht aus den ehemaligen DREAM THEATER Musikern Mike Portnoy and Derek Sherinian, Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (ex-GUNS N’ ROSES), Billy Sheehan (THE WINERY DOGS, MR. BIG, DAVID LEE ROTH) und Jeff Scott Soto (ex-JOURNEY, ex-YNGWIE MALMSTEEN'S RISING FORCE). Dieses All-Star-Projekt hat zu seinem ersten Album "Psychotic Symphony" ein Video veröffentlicht zu dem Song 'Alive': Youtube.

22. Juni 22 Clisson, France; Hellfest

23. Juni Dessel, Belgium; Graspop

24. Juni Milan, Italy; Teatro Degli Arcimbodi

27. Juni Leipzig, Germany; Hellraiser

30. Juni Barcelona, Spain; Be Prog My Friend

1. Juli Maidstone, England; Rambling Man Festival

2. Juli Motherwell, England; Motherwell Concert Hall

3. Juli Belfast, England; Limelight

4. Juli Dublin, Ireland; Tivoli Variety Theatre

14. Juli Eindhoven, Netherlands; Dynamo MetalFest

3. August Wacken, Germany; Wacken Open Air

18. August Warsaw, Poland; Prog In Park

19. August Budapest, Hungary; Barba Negra Track

19. September Moscow, Russia; Glavclub

22. September Plovdiv, Bulgaria; Roman Amphitheater

24. September Athens, Greece; Fuzz Club

Quelle: Head of PR Redakteur: Frank Jaeger Tags: sons of apollo alive tour 2018