SONS OF APOLLO – Video und Tourdaten
SONS OF APOLLO besteht aus den ehemaligen DREAM THEATER Musikern Mike Portnoy and Derek Sherinian, Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (ex-GUNS N’ ROSES), Billy Sheehan (THE WINERY DOGS, MR. BIG, DAVID LEE ROTH) und Jeff Scott Soto (ex-JOURNEY, ex-YNGWIE MALMSTEEN'S RISING FORCE). Dieses All-Star-Projekt hat zu seinem ersten Album "Psychotic Symphony" ein Video veröffentlicht zu dem Song 'Alive': Youtube.
22. Juni 22 Clisson, France; Hellfest
23. Juni Dessel, Belgium; Graspop
24. Juni Milan, Italy; Teatro Degli Arcimbodi
27. Juni Leipzig, Germany; Hellraiser
30. Juni Barcelona, Spain; Be Prog My Friend
1. Juli Maidstone, England; Rambling Man Festival
2. Juli Motherwell, England; Motherwell Concert Hall
3. Juli Belfast, England; Limelight
4. Juli Dublin, Ireland; Tivoli Variety Theatre
14. Juli Eindhoven, Netherlands; Dynamo MetalFest
3. August Wacken, Germany; Wacken Open Air
18. August Warsaw, Poland; Prog In Park
19. August Budapest, Hungary; Barba Negra Track
19. September Moscow, Russia; Glavclub
22. September Plovdiv, Bulgaria; Roman Amphitheater
24. September Athens, Greece; Fuzz Club
