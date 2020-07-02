SONS OF BUTCHER: Zweites Video zur "Lockdown"-EP
02.07.2020 | 22:52
Als zweite Kostprobe ihrer aktuellen EP "Lockdown In Steeltown" hat die kanadische Spaß-Rock-Band SONS OF BUTCHER einen Videoclip zu 'Lockdown Phase One' bei YouTube veröffentlicht.
