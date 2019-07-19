SOPHIST: Audiovorbote zur neuen EP

Das Black-Grind-Duo SOPHIST aus Kanada kündigt für den 16. August seine neue EP "Betrothal To The Stone: Conception of Mephisto" an. Zum Titelstück gibt es aktuell bei YouTube einen Audioclip.





