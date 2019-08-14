SOPHIST: Neue EP im Stream

Am übermorgigen Freitag, den 16. August veröffentlicht das kanadische Black-Grind-Duo SOPHIST seine neue EP "Betrothal To The Stone: Conception of Mephisto" an. Bei YouTube kann die Scheibe vollständig angehört werden.





