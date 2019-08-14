IRON KINGDOM mit Hörprobe zum neuen Album
14.08.2019 | 22:33
Die kanadische Metalband IRON KINGDOM will am 4. Oktober ihr neues Album "On The Hunt" veröffentlichen und lässt Interessierte vorab schon mal in 'White Wolf' als Audioclip bei YouTube reinhören.
- Quelle:
- https://ashermediarelations.com/
- Redakteur:
- Stefan Kayser
- Tags:
- iron kingdom white wolf on the hunt
