SOULWOUND: Neues Video zum Song 'Pleasures' veröffentlicht

Die finnische Metal-Band SOULWOUND wird am 11.09.2020 ihr drittes Album "The Suffering" via Inverse Records veröffentlichen. Daraus hat die Band die Single 'Pleasures' nebst einem Video herausgebracht.



Drummer Janne Huusari sagt dazu: "Whereas the first single Waste of Life was a fast and intensive beatdown, 'Pleasures' serves as a counterbalance to that and represents the slower and heavier side of the album. Mikko wrote and demoed an almost complete song, which we hammered and refined together into its final form. The working title "Pantura" indicates what the starting point was, but with its weird guitar harmonies, the final song ended up sounding like something else altogether. The lyrics deal with humanity's most unsavory of pleasures and how the dark side of the internet enables even the sickest of sick fucks to quickly and easily access and share whatever it is that makes them tick. The video is based on the same premise: monsters are not hiding under your bed, but walking among us and staring at you in the mirror."



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. Waste of Life

2. Ritual Cleansing

3. Pleasures

4. The Cult of I

5. Enter the Hivemind

6. Meat Puppets

7. Error in the System

8. This Hatred

9. Apex Parasite

10. Death of the Sun

Quelle: Inverse Records Redakteur: Swen Reuter Tags: soulwound the suffering pleasures inverse records