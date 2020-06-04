STEFFI STUBER gedenkt Martin Winkler (WITCHBOUND, ex-STORMWITCH)

Zum Gedenken des am 06. Januar 2019 leider viel zu früh verstorbenen Gitarristen Martin Winkler (WITCHBOUND, ex-STORMWITCH) veröffentlicht Steffi Stuber (MISSION IN BLACK) ein Audio-Video zu dem Titel 'Day Of Dawn'. Der Song wurde von Martl komponiert und von Steffi äußerst gefühlvoll in Szene gesetzt.

"This is a own song that I recorded with my good friend and fantastic musician Martin Winkler back then. This song can unfortunately no longer be published by him because he left us on January 6, 2019. I want to show this wonderful song to the world on his behalf and not leave it unheard in my folder. I associate this song with many wonderful moments that I experienced with Martin. He was not only a good and honest friend but a gifted musician who wrote songs for many bands and produced CDs for many bands. When we recorded this song we listened to it 100 times and were as happy as it became. I think he would have wanted someday people in the world to hear him out there. I hope you like it as much as I do. Dedicated to Martl that you will never be forgotten.



Rest in peace where you are."





