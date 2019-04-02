STELLAR MASTER ELITE besingt die 'Apocalypsis'
Kommentieren
02.04.2019 | 19:12
1. Null
Die deutschen Extremmetaller haben das Stück in ein Video gepackt: Youtube.
Das neue Album wird "Hologram Temple" heißen und am 3. Mai mit diesen Liedern erscheinen:
1. Null
2. Freewill Decrypted ( https://youtu.be/76cac_HUjJg )
3. Apocalypsis
4. Ad Infinitum
5. The Beast We Have Created
6. Agitation - Consent - War
7. Black Hole Dementia
8. The Secret Of Neverending Chaos
9. Tetragon
- Quelle:
- Sure Shot Worx
- Redakteur:
- Frank Jaeger
- Tags:
- stellar master elite hologram templre apocalipsis
0 Kommentare