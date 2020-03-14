STEVEN WILSON kündigt neues Album

STEVEN WILSON wird am 12.06.2020 via Caroline International das neue Album "The Future Bites" veröffentlichen.

Schaut und hört euch hier den neuen Song 'Personal Shopper' an:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O_H0NO-Cyew

Folgende Tracklist wird geboten:

01. Unself

02. Self

03. King Ghost

04. 12 Things I Forgot

05. Eminent Sleaze

06. Personal Shopper

07. Man Of The People

08. Follower

09. Anyone But Me

Quelle: Band Redakteur: Jakob Ehmke Tags: steven wilson personal shopper the future bites neues album 2020