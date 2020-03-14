STEVEN WILSON kündigt neues Album "The Future Bites" an!
14.03.2020 | 14:10
STEVEN WILSON wird am 12.06.2020 via Caroline International das neue Album "The Future Bites" veröffentlichen.
Schaut und hört euch hier den neuen Song 'Personal Shopper' an:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O_H0NO-Cyew
Folgende Tracklist wird geboten:
01. Unself
02. Self
03. King Ghost
04. 12 Things I Forgot
05. Eminent Sleaze
06. Personal Shopper
07. Man Of The People
08. Follower
09. Anyone But Me
