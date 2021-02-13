STONE MAMMOTH: Gleichnamiges Debütalbum erschienen

Die finnische Heavy-Stoner-Band STONE MAMMOTH hat am 12.02.2021 via Inverse Records ihr Debütalbum "Stone Mammoth" veröffentlicht.



Gitarrist Timo Vuorela sagt dazu: "The point was to be ready when we go to studio. So we can just play the songs with feeling. And so we did. Everything is organic and natural. Everything is recorded at same take except singing. We didn’t want click-track. We have world class rhythm section and so, the music can flow free. Nothing was doubled in the instruments. Big sound is achieved by our fingers and with our backline. The leading light in recording this album was Black Sabbath's album Black Sabbath, and it’s recording session. Witch was notorious for it’s length."



Das Album ist digital verfügbar und zudem bei Youtube im Stream zu hören.



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. Mammoth Rising

2. Lock 'n' Load

3. Greatest Lover

4. Planet Mammoth

5. Runaway

6. Blind Eye Looking

7. Paralyzed Time

8. Dying Hope

9. Black & Green

Quelle: Inverse Records Redakteur: Swen Reuter Tags: stone mammoth inverse records