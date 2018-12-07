SULPHUR AEON: Neuer Song 'Lungs Into Gills' veröffentlicht

Zur Sonnenwende am 21.12.2017 wird die Death-Metal-Band SULPHUR AEON ihr neues Album "The Scythe Of Cosmic Chaos" veröffentlichen. Daraus wurde jetzt der Song 'Lungs Into Gills' veröffentlicht. Das Artwork zum Album stammt von Ola Larsson.



Das Album kann bei Ván Records bereits ab dem 10.12.2018 vorbestellt werden.

Quelle: Sure Shot Worx Redakteur: Swen Reuter Tags: sulphur aeon the scythe of cosmic chaos lungs into gills ola larsson van records