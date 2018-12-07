ICHOR: Neues Album

Am heutigen Tag erschien das neue Album "Hadal" der Death-Metal-Band ICHOR via Unholy Conspiracy Deathwork (CD, Digital) und Wooaaargh Records (Vinyl). Das Album wurde in den Hertz Studio in Polen aufgenommen und abgemixt. Das Artwork stammt von Par Olofsson. Via Youtube ist das komplette Album nun auch im Stream verfügbar.



Die Tracklist liest sich so:



1. Paradise Or Perdition

2. Tales From The Depths

3. Black Incantation

4. In Ecstasy

5. A Glowing In The Dark

6. Black Dragons

7. Architect Of The Portal

8. The March

9. Children Of The Sea

10. Conquering The Stars

