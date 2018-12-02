SUMMER BREEZE 2019: HAMMERFALL wird dabei sein!

Der SUMMER BREEZE Adventskalender hat uns heute HAMMERFALL beschert. Hier ist das gesamte bisherige Billing:

AFTER THE BURIAL, AVATAR, BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE, CRIPPLED BLACK PHOENIX, EMPEROR, GAAHLS WIRD, HAMMERFALL, KING DIAMOND, KNASTERBART, LIONHEART, MESHUGGAH, OF MICE AND MEN, ZEAL AND ARDOR.

Tickets für das vom 15. bis 18. August in Dinkelsbühl stattfindende Festival gibt es über die Festivalwebseite noch bis zum 12. Februar zum Sonderpreis von 122 Euro zzgl. Gebühren.