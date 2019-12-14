TALES OF THE TOMB mit Gitarren-Playthrough
Kommentieren
14.12.2019 | 14:54
Einen Clip zum Original gab es schon. Jetzt legt das Death-Metal-Duo TALES OF THE TOMB aus Kanada mit einem Gitarren-Playthrough von 'Nine Eleven' aus seiner aktuellen EP "Volume Two: Mendacium" bei YouTube nach.
Einen Clip zum Original gab es schon. Jetzt legt das Death-Metal-Duo TALES OF THE TOMB aus Kanada mit einem Gitarren-Playthrough von 'Nine Eleven' aus seiner aktuellen EP "Volume Two: Mendacium" bei YouTube nach.
- Quelle:
- https://ashermediarelations.com/
- Redakteur:
- Stefan Kayser
- Tags:
- tales of the tomb nine eleven volume two mendacium playthrough
0 Kommentare