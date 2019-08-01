TEMPLE OF DREAD: Neuer Song 'Now You Will Die' im Stream

Die ostfriesische Death-Metal-Band TEMPLE OF DREAD wird am 30.08.2019 via Testimony Records ihr Debütalbum "Blood Craving Mantras" veröffentlichen. Die Formation wurde 2017 von Markus Bünnemeyer (Musik) und Frank Albers (Texte) als Tribut an alte Helden wie DEATH, BENEDICTION, PESTILENCE, OBITUARY oder MORGOTH gegründet. Zusammen mit den beiden SLAUGHTERDAY-Mitgliedern Jens Finger und Jörg Uken an Gesang und Drums entwickelte sich schon kurz darauf eine echte Band.



Aus dem neuen Album hat die Band nund mit 'Now You Will Die' eine zweite Hörprobe veröffentlicht.



Die komplette Tracklist liest sich so:

1. 8.16 AM

2. Suffocate The Fire

3. Sentenced To Life

4. Question Of Honour

5. Now You Will Die

6. Straying The Battlefields

7. Gone But Still Here

8. Cottage In The Backyard

