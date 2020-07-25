THE ACACIA STRAIN: Neues Album

Die Extreme-Metal-Band THE ACACIA STRAIN hat am 24.07.2020 ihr neues Album "Slow Decay" via Rise Records veröffentlicht.



"Slow Decay" besteht aus fünf zuvor erschienenen 7" sowie aus zwei weiteren unveröffentlichten Tracks. Das ungewöhnliche Konzept kommentiert Sänger Vincent Bennett wie folgt:

"The whole concept is reality breaking down around us. We've done our time on earth, broken through the boundaries of what reality actually is, and we're now witnessing our collective descent into madness. Lyrically and sonically, everything reflects that. You're getting the vision piece by piece. The whole theme is a slow dive. By the same token, it organically becomes one record instead of just one big push out of the gate. As soon as you think you're getting the hang of it, we throw out a wrench with the full-length. There's no evidence to suggest we're aren’t actually in a living hell. The things happening around us could be out of a comic book or a movie. The idea is, 'This can't be real.' Maybe something happened. Maybe we're all dead and we don't even know it. Maybe we're just living in some augmented reality hellscape of actual planet earth."

Im Stream ist das Album verfügbar.

Die Tracklist liest sich so:

Feed A Pigeon Breed A Rat

Crippling Poison

Seeing God" (Feat. Aaron Heard)

Solace and Serenity

The Lucid Dream" (Feat. Jess Nyx)

I breathed in the smoke deeply it tasted like death and I smiled" (Feat. Zach Hatfield)

Crossgates

Inverted Person

Chhinnamasta

One Thousand Painful Stings" (Feat. Courtney LaPlante)

Birds of Paradise, Birds of Prey

EARTH WILL BECOME DEATH

Quelle: Starkult Promotion Redakteur: Swen Reuter Tags: tha acacia strain slow decay vincent bennett rise records