THE BIRTHDAY MASSACRE: Neues Album "Diamonds" erscheint im März
Kommentieren
03.02.2020 | 20:46
Die kanadische Synthie-Rockband THE BIRTHDAY MASSACRE wird am 27.03.2020 via Metropolis Records ihr neues Album veröffentlichen. Das Album trägt den Namen "Diamonds" und ist bereits beim Label-Shop bestellbar.
Die kanadische Synthie-Rockband THE BIRTHDAY MASSACRE wird am 27.03.2020 via Metropolis Records ihr neues Album veröffentlichen. Das Album trägt den Namen "Diamonds" und ist bereits beim Label-Shop bestellbar.
Der Song 'The Sky Will Turn' gibt einen Vorgeschmack auf das neue Material.
Die Tracklist liest sich so:
01. Enter
02. The Sky Will Turn
03. Diamonds
04. Run
05. Flash Back
06. The Last Goodbye
07. Crush
08. Mirrors
09. Parallel World
- Quelle:
- Result Promotion
- Redakteur:
- Swen Reuter
- Tags:
- the birthday massacre diamonds the sky will turn metropolis records
0 Kommentare