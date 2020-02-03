THE BIRTHDAY MASSACRE: Neues Album

Die kanadische Synthie-Rockband THE BIRTHDAY MASSACRE wird am 27.03.2020 via Metropolis Records ihr neues Album veröffentlichen. Das Album trägt den Namen "Diamonds" und ist bereits beim Label-Shop bestellbar.



Der Song 'The Sky Will Turn' gibt einen Vorgeschmack auf das neue Material.



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

01. Enter

02. The Sky Will Turn

03. Diamonds

04. Run

05. Flash Back

06. The Last Goodbye

07. Crush

08. Mirrors

09. Parallel World

