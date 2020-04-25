THE DODIES haben Debütalbum veröffentlicht
25.04.2020 | 20:59
Das Album heißt "It’s One Hell of a Ride" und natürlich können wir in den Garagenrock der Israelis schon mal reinhören. Hier ist 'Boiling Point': Youtube.
Und hier ist 'Sell Out': Youtube.
Hier ist die Trackliste des Albums:
1. Boiling Point
2. Sell Out
3. Alien
4. Suleyman
5. Circles
6. Suburban Nights
7. Comfort Zone
8. Pussy Riot
9. Sweet Solitude
10. Stuck
11. Buffoon
12. Dysthymia
13. Goodbyes
