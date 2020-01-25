THE LOVELY EGGS: Neues Album

Das aus Lancaster stammende Psychedelic-Punk-Rock-Duo THE LOVELY EGGS wird am 03.04.2020 ihr neues Album "I Am Moron" via Egg Records veröffentlichen. Daraus hat die Band bereits ein Video zum Song 'This Decision' herausgebracht. Diese hat es bereits auf Platz 1 der UK-Verkaufs-Charts geschafft.



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

01. Long Stem Carnations

02. You Can Go Now

03. This Decision

04. You've Got The Ball

05. Bear Pit

06. I Wanna

07. 24 Eyes

08. The Mothership

09. Insect Repellent

10. The Digital Hair

11. Still Second Rate

12. New Dawn



"For the video we wanted something with the pedal to the frigging floor", erklärt Frontfrau Holly Ross. "The track is pretty intense so we wanted something to match that and to take a pop at the moronic relentless capitalist culture that we're surrounded by these days."

