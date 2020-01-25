THE LOVELY EGGS: Neues Album "I Am Moron" erscheint im April
Das aus Lancaster stammende Psychedelic-Punk-Rock-Duo THE LOVELY EGGS wird am 03.04.2020 ihr neues Album "I Am Moron" via Egg Records veröffentlichen. Daraus hat die Band bereits ein Video zum Song 'This Decision' herausgebracht. Diese hat es bereits auf Platz 1 der UK-Verkaufs-Charts geschafft.
Die Tracklist liest sich so:
01. Long Stem Carnations
02. You Can Go Now
03. This Decision
04. You've Got The Ball
05. Bear Pit
06. I Wanna
07. 24 Eyes
08. The Mothership
09. Insect Repellent
10. The Digital Hair
11. Still Second Rate
12. New Dawn
"For the video we wanted something with the pedal to the frigging floor", erklärt Frontfrau Holly Ross. "The track is pretty intense so we wanted something to match that and to take a pop at the moronic relentless capitalist culture that we're surrounded by these days."
